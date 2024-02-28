Bamco Inc. NY Sells 59,789 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,789 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Yum China worth $54,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Yum China by 11.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

