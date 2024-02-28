Bamco Inc. NY Sells 450,005 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,540,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,005 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $37,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 28.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 379.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.43.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

