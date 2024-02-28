Bamco Inc. NY Sells 36,000 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 514,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $53,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 577,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,560,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

