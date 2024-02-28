Bamco Inc. NY Sells 15,750 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.15% of EPAM Systems worth $22,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 304.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 63.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $306.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.42. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $315.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

