Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 150,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,908,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 255,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.9% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 12,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

