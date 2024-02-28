Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 139,101 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,101 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.13% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $48,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,529,000 after buying an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,882,000 after buying an additional 189,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.6 %

IBKR opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

