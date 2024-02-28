Bamco Inc. NY Has $63.56 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $63,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,373. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NOW opened at $767.14 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $743.58 and its 200-day moving average is $652.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.