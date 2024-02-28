Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.23% of Holley worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Holley by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Holley Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Holley Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $571.51 million, a PE ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.
Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
