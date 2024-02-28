Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $28,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.22.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

