Bamco Inc. NY Grows Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $26,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $270.23.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

