Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,604 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

