Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,726 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 6.58% of European Wax Center worth $66,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 15.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in European Wax Center by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in European Wax Center by 50.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $890.39 million, a P/E ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

