Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 131,937 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 131,937 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.57% of Wynn Resorts worth $59,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $425,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 209.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,577.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 137,696 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Macquarie raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.