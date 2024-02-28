Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (BSPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on April 1st

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of BSPA opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $56.50.
About Ballston Spa Bancorp
