Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (BSPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on April 1st

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSPA opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

