B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $937.03 million, a PE ratio of 116.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 43,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

