AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.64

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.64 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 14811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

