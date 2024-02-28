AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

