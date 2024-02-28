Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Avingtrans Stock Up 4.3 %

AVG stock traded up GBX 14.90 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 359.90 ($4.56). The company had a trading volume of 67,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,423. The company has a market capitalization of £118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,915.79 and a beta of 0.58. Avingtrans has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 479 ($6.08). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

About Avingtrans

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.