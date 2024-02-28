Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Avingtrans Stock Up 4.3 %
AVG stock traded up GBX 14.90 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 359.90 ($4.56). The company had a trading volume of 67,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,423. The company has a market capitalization of £118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,915.79 and a beta of 0.58. Avingtrans has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 479 ($6.08). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
