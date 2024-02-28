Avidity Partners Management LP Decreases Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Avidity Partners Management LP cut its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,290 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 3.55% of SCYNEXIS worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 554.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 285,834 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 486,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 123,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCYX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,062. The company has a market cap of $63.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.87.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.