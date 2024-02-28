AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $18.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.95. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $19.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2026 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AutoNation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

