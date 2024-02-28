Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-$1.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.280-1.520 EPS.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTH traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

