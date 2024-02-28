Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Up to $36.33

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.33, but opened at $39.96. Astec Industries shares last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 28,954 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $915.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 41,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

