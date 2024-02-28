Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Astec Industries Stock Up 12.9 %

ASTE stock traded up $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 53,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,127. The company has a market cap of $933.02 million, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 161,902 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 94,913 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

