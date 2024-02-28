Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $94.44 and last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 106195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.64.

The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

