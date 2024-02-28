Ashford (AINC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, February 29th.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58.

Get Ashford alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AINC

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.