Artis REIT (AX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.
Artis REIT Stock Performance
Artis REIT has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
About Artis REIT
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
