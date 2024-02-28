Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

AJG stock opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

