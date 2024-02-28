ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $180.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 149.34 and last traded at 145.43. 6,870,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,220,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at 133.34.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARM. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 83.17.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARM Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,092,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 88.18.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.