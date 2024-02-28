Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.27

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 128245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARKO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Arko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $776.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 0.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arko by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arko by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

