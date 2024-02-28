Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.74 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Ark has a total market cap of $152.81 million and approximately $22.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002254 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001451 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,174,262 coins and its circulating supply is 179,175,030 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

