Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $75,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 152.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 804.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.05. The company had a trading volume of 173,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,274. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,462,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

