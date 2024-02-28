Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,462,038. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

