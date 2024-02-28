Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 990,600 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 272,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 74,016 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,052.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,734 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,771. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

