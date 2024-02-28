Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,406. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.