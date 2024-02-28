Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

