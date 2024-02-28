Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

