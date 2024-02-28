Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of APDN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

