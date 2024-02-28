APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

APi Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APG traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 906,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $36.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,300,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 746,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 593,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

