Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $315.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.73. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

