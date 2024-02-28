Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD opened at $63.07 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.