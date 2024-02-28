Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 571,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 954,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,667,000 after acquiring an additional 379,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 293,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.