Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $749.23. The company had a trading volume of 799,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,843. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $751.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $693.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

