Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 46,840 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,840 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in V2X by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in V2X during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

V2X Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VVX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,176. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

