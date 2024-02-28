Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.