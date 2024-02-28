Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

ACN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.03. 601,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,043. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $380.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.41 and a 200 day moving average of $332.93. The firm has a market cap of $236.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

