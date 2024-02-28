Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $14.22 Million in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 255,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Crane NXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $402,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $65,919,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $39,749,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $34,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crane NXT

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CXT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 103,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

About Crane NXT



Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

