Ancora Advisors LLC Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,611,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.44. 349,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,243. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.