Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,556 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. 1,661,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,870. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,298 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

