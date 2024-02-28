Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.7% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $104.62. 2,521,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,711. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

