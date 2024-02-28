Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.07. The company had a trading volume of 566,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,987. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $179.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

